Kyrie Irving is one of the most polarizing players in the entire NBA. He has found himself at the center of various controversies, and it always seems like there is some kind of drama around him. For instance, up until last night, there was this sense that he was going to leave the Brooklyn Nets and go elsewhere. Of course, he has since opted in, but that was not a given yesterday afternoon.

In fact, with Kyrie rumors spreading like wildfire, Barstool Sports decided to take a shot at the Nets star, claiming he is a cancer to any franchise he plays for. Of course, Kyrie did not like this assessment, which led to a quick reply on Twitter.

"*NBA champion and *Gold medalist * Kyrie Irving Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others," Kyrie wrote.

Despite this response, Barstool Sports wasn't finished as they decided to take more shots at Kyrie. For instance, they posted a link to a t-shirt that is for sale on the Barstool website. This shirt has the Celtics colors on it, and it compares Kyrie to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and ISIS.

Barstool clearly has an ax to grind with Kyrie, and that will probably never change. Regardless, it is pretty wild to see Kyrie be compared to a literal terrorist organization. Basketball is never that serious.