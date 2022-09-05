Kyrie Irving is one of the most interesting players in the NBA, although not always for the best reasons. He has said things that have gotten him in trouble, and his attitude toward the Cavaliers and Celtics left some of his former teammates with a bad taste in their mouths. Now, Kyrie is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in yet another peculiar situation.

Kevin Durant wanted a trade from the Nets but in the end, he stayed. Now, Kyrie will get to run it back with KD and fans are hoping for Irving to showcase some growth as they do not want a repeat of last year.

Elsa/Getty Images

During an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, Kyrie spoke about his reputation and how he has learned to deal with people's perceptions of him. While he didn't exactly take accountability, he did not that he has been through a lot and that he lets things slide off his back now.

“I have been through a lot more than I could probably speak here on in five minutes or 10 minutes,” Irving said. “I don’t use it as baggage that I like to carry around with me. My history is my history. I’ve done some quirky sh*t in public and some quirky sh*t behind the scenes and I’ve dealt with the vilification of that.”

Kyrie is in for an interesting season with the Nets and we're sure there will be plenty of interesting soundbites between October and May. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.