Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards on the planet, however, he did not show that this past week as the Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving was simply awful outside of Game 1, and many pundits were puzzled by Irving's poor play. At times, he seemed simply unmotivated and it was really a shock to see how far he had fallen.

Perhaps some of it can be chalked up to the fact that he had to play in Boston which is a city known for disliking him ever since he left. Irving had to go up against his former teammates, and it is very clear that they had his number on both sides of the floor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Recently, Irving decided to address those former teammates as he took to Twitter for the first time since the end of the series. As you can see, he was quite courteous about the defeat, as he knows Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the guys are good people.

"We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room," Irving said. "They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them."

Irving also went on to say that he plans to grow from here on out and that he is grateful to God. Needless to say, Irving is taking a pacifist approach following what was a pretty embarrassing playoff exit.