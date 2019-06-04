Ever since Kylie Jenner dropped off her skin care line, she's been at the hands of some criticism for a number of things. First people reminded her that walnut scrubs are not in, then people shamed her for adding a filter to her skin care video and now people are accusing her so-called vegan products of not being vegan at all.

"I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes," Kylie told her fans when her new venture launched.



The concerns are being aimed at Kylie Skin's Vanilla Milk Toner and an ingredient called squalane. It seems as though the oil is "traditionally sourced from the livers of deep-sea sharks in the South Pacific." However, sometimes the oil can be harvested from plants, but Kylie's product doesn't note just which source the ingredient comes from.

Another ingredient is Hydroxyacetophenone, listed in Kylie's Foaming Face Wash that comes from the "castor sacs of the mature beaver."

Kylie has yet to respond to the accusations of her brand not being an ethical as she claimed, but we can only the ingredients do fall on the plant-based side of things as opposed to the animal extracts.