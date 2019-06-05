Kylie Jenner recently catered to her fans in a major way when she posted her first vlog that detailed a day in the life of the "self-made" billionaire. The 21-year-old filmed her day from the moment she woke up to her nighttime partying with friends, and all the meetings and sweet moments with her daughter in between.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie's office has a room for Stormi so she can nap and play while the make-up mogul conducts important meetings. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes. So that’s why I made her a bedroom here, so she can be with me and still have fun,” Kylie says in the clip. “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.”

Kylie's debut vlog is already at 12 million views and getting all kinds of love from her adoring fans. "Vlogging is my new profession," Kylie tweeted, clearly a fan of the project herself.

In other Kylie news, her latest skincare line hasn't been receiving the best reviews since she shared a walnut face scrub and got called out for not being a vegan brand, something she claimed her Kylie Skincare was.