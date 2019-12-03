If the Kardashian-Jenners want to keep the few secrets they have close to the chest, then someone better tell Grandma Esther not to talk to the press. The 93-year-old mother of Caitlyn Jenner reportedly spoke with The Sun Online about the relationship status of her granddaughter, Kylie Jenner. We all know that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott pulled the plug on their relationship back in October, a split that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed on social media.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi!!" Kylie wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is [our] priority." Grandma Esther shared with The Sun that she believes 28-year-old Travis should have proposed to 22-year-old Kylie, especially after the famous duo became parents.

"But that’s what happens really, so often," Esther reportedly said. "Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work! I don’t know.”

"Kylie and I keep in touch, we both have iPhones and Facetime. She puts the baby on the FaceTime and I can see her progress, she’s a darling little child," Esther added. "I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] 'We’re both going to be good parents to her' like in defense almost.”

When asked about her thoughts on Travis as a person, Esther couldn't share much information. "I never met him," she admitted, adding, "I tell you who I was surprised I liked so much...[Kim Kardashian's husband] Kanye [West]. He’s very intelligent, and he’s down to earth."



Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images