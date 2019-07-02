Stormi Webster is already slaying magazine covers this early in life, because, why, well not? The toddler recently turned one and to celebrate her first year of life, her mommy Kylie Jenner and grandmother Kris Jenner offered her a cover to Harper's Bazaar. "Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them," shared Jenner in a caption tied to a photo featuring the trio wearing Dolce & Gabbana leopard-printed styles. And considering how stunning all three of them look on the cover, we can surely expect that there will be more covers featuring Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's bundle of joy in the future.

This would not be the first time a Kardashian-Jenner youngster features on the cover of a magazine. North West had her first magazine cover at 5 years old. Kim Kardashian and Kanye's eldest daughter was featured on WWC's new Beauty Inc issue. As you would expect with a five-year-old, the shoot was playful with bubbles, funky sunglasses, and more to keep little Northie entertained. She stuns in the final photographs, following beautifully in her mom and dad's footsteps and raising the bar for her siblings to meet in a few years.

