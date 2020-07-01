It's no secret that Kylie Jenner created a fortune for herself by launching a beauty empire a few years ago, regardless of whether or not the brand made her an official billionaire. However, while big sister Kim Kardashian is reveling in her own beauty empire success today, it looks like Kylie isn't too much in the celebratory mood now that her company is being sued by a former cosmetics partner.



Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

TMZ reports that Seed Beauty, former manufacturer for Kylie Cosmetics, is taking them to court due to a risk that Jenner will possibly leak trade secrets to her new partners at Coty. Seed believes that years of developing exclusive products and makeup formulas for Kylie were key factors that led to her lucrative success, and now that formula is at risk of being illegally shared as she creates new King Kylie products under Coty. As TMZ puts it, "Seed claims Kylie's company refused to sufficiently assure Seed it would not spill their trade secrets," which Coty is expected to "use to boost the conglomerate." Seed is asking a judge to block Kylie and Coty from using the trade secrets, although sources claim the "secret" to success lies solely in the Kardashian/Jenner brand which comes with millions of fans that follow their every move.

