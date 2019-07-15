As many of you probably already know, Kylie Jenner is off living her best life with a group of her girlfriends since she headed to Turk's and Caicos for a Kylie Skin getaway. The cosmetics billionaire charted her own jet to take a group of her girlfriends to the island for a complete Kylie Skin branded trip. Everything from the pillows, slippers, cups to the coconuts had Kylie's brand stamped on them, seemingly one of the most interesting branding schemes the Jenner's have done in a while.

However, one video that Kylie posted to her Instagram story has caught the attention of many, calling Kylie out for her body and how it doesn't look natural. The video, as seen below, shows Kylie walking up a flight of stairs with her friend by her side. The clip is a clear way to show off their assets, but people aren't so happy since they're calling her out for showing off something that's not natural.

"Exploiting your body for profits is sad. Even sadder that you had to pay for your body to be adjusted into something it never was going to be. Sad that this is showing girls all over the work that natural beauty isn’t enough and your own flesh and blood will think that too," one Twitter user wrote, while another added:

"I will never not hate KylieJenner for molding her body the way she has. Younger girls don’t understand that no one naturally looks like this and that your entire body is fake. This is one of the many reasons why so many young girls hate their bodies."

Kylie hasn't responded to any of the comments, nor do we think she will considering how it's not a new conversation. Peep more reactions below and let us know what you think.