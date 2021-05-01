Travis Scott got to celebrate his birthday in style on Friday as he turned 29 years old. The artist has a lot to celebrate and he kicked things off by announcing the return of Astroworld Festival. Due to COVID-19, Astroworld Festival was canceled in 2020 but now, it is making a triumphant return and Scott couldn't be more excited to get the ball rolling.

On a more personal level, Scott received a plethora of birthday wishes from the Kardashian and Jenner family. Of course, Kylie was part of those birthday wishes as she took to her Instagram story with a series of photos that depicted Scott playing with his daughter Stormi.

"Happy birthday @TravisScott !!!! â¨â¨â¨â¨â¨â¨â¨â¨ Stormi's daddy ðð," Jenner wrote on her IG story. Various other Kardashians like Khloe and Kim also wished Travis a great B-Day, all while Kris Jenner did the same. Despite Kylie's on-again, off-again relationship with Travis, her family still loves him dearly and we're sure he was feeling appreciated on his big day.

In the midst of all this, Scott has been seen in Hawaii where it is believed that he is working on his next album Utopia. The last time he was in Hawaii, he came back home with Astroworld, so we can only imagine what kind of heat is in store for fans.

