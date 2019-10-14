We recently reported on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up after years of dating. The high-profile couple went through a lot of ups and downs which were all highly-publicized and included rumors of cheating. Since their ending, Kylie Jenner has started opening up about their relationship and so firstly by addressing the rumors that she immediately ran back to her ex Tyga after the breakup. And now, new reports by Page Six indicate that Jenner has spoken on potentially having more kids following the end of her relationship with Travis Scott. The comments made about wanting a baby number two occurred on the makeup mogul's Instagram wherein she answered questions from fans via Instagram stories this past Friday night.

When asked about motherhood and whether she planned on having more kids, the reality television star answered "I can't wait to have more babies, but not ready just yet." Along with these comments, Jenner added that she was thinking of the name Rose if she were to have another baby girl. Additionally, she spoke about her pregnancy cravings and shared that she had an intense craving for Eggo waffles when she was pregnant with Stormi. The young billionaire is hence open to the idea of a second baby in the house.

[Via]