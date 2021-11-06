Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, is reportedly unharmed after attending the Astroworld festival at which eight people were killed. Jenner shared posts on her Instagram story, Friday, from the event of herself and her three-year-old daughter, Stormi, watching Scott perform.

"Everyone is shocked and upset," an insider told People, Saturday. "Kylie and Kendall were in the audience, but they are not injured."



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña confirmed after the performance that eight people had been killed as the crowd of 50,000 attendees rushed the stage to see the hometown rapper perform.

Scott has since canceled the remainder of the festival and released a statement expressing his condolences to the families of those affected by the incident:

I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.

[Via]