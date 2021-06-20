The reunion for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on Thursday, June 17th on the E! Network. During the Kardashian-Jenner clan's sit down with Andy Cohen, Kylie Jenner spoke about the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. She first launched her "Kylie Lip Kits" in 2015 and it sold out in less than a minute.

During the episode, Jenner detailed how her insecurities surrounding her natural lips helped launch her multi-million dollar company. Cohen asked Kylie if her insecurities are what led her to break into the cosmetics industry. "I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," she recalled. "From then on, I felt unkissable."

(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images))

This isn't the first time the KUTWK personality opened up about how she was self-conscience about her facial features. During a 2017 episode of Life With Kylie, she admitted, "I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips — And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it. I ended up getting my lips done."

Kylie Cosmetics proves to be a formidable makeup brand. Recently, the company announced that they are redesigning its original lip kits.

The second part of the KUTWK reunion special airs Thursday, June 24th.

