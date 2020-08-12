Kylie Jenner is one of the most-followed people in the world. Her brand is damn-near spotless, allowing her to become a billionaire through her hard work on Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

As you know, the Kardashian family are experts at branding. They've done it with each and every member of the squad, with Rob as the only possible exception to the rule. The family sells sex appeal, using their flawless physiques to turn heads and attract attention before making some big announcements, generating hype and keeping the train rolling. It's been like that for years and it won't stop.

This week, Kylie utilized her status as one of the most popular people in the world to draw even more eyes to her account, posing topless in a new picture and garnering nearly 10 million likes.

Posting the picture without a caption, Kylie left her fans speechless by rocking a wide-brimmed hat with a veil covering her face, placing her hands over her chest to protect her modesty.

As always, Kylie is back on everyone's minds.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

This week, the star has been in the news because of her controversial cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video. Some people have called out her appearance in the video, stating that somebody like Saweetie or Flo Milli would have been more appropriate, given the other cameos.