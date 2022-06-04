Kylie Jenner is living her best life, and she's not afraid to let the world know it. On Friday, June 3rd, the mother of two revealed on her Instagram feed that she and her girlfriends took a trip "to Mars" – or at least a lake that looks an awful lot like the surface of the far away planet.

"Lake life," she captioned her first vacation photo dump, which saw her lounging back in a boat, soaking up the scorching sunshine in a silver scoop neck bathing suit. The second picture included a closer look at Jenner's chest, which she once again flaunted in her second carousel, aptly captioned, "Angles."

NINO/Getty Images

In a third post, the Kylie Skin founder and her gal pal Victoria Villarroel splashed about in the water, cheekily teasing her behind for the camera. "Brb went to Mars," she wrote along with the scenic snapshots.

When they were done hanging out by the out-of-this-world water, Jenner and her IG famous friend snapped a sunkissed selfie. "Pretty brown eyes," the caption reads, drawing attention to both women's soulful stares.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

That's not all the posting she had in store for her 344M followers, though. On the evening of Saturday, June 4th she posed in a concrete-covered area wearing a skin-tight blue mini skirt and long-sleeve top combo. "Blue might be my new favourite colour," she revealed.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner's 'gram has been lighting up more than ever recently as she steps out for events like the Billboard Music Awards, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, and even photoshoots of her own – check out some of her lake vacation snaps below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram