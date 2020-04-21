Kylie Jenner's daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, continues to grow up right before our eyes, proving just how much time freaking flies when you're doing absolutely nothing. As Mason Disick recently revealed, despite Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner no longer being an item, they continue to raise their young daughter amicably.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jenner might not have as much to share on the Gram these days, what with life being at a semi-stand still, but she's still giving us a glimpse at how her baby and family every now and then. Her latest photo shows off Stormi's contagious smile and curly hair, as both mother and daughter grin for the camera. Kylie captioned the photo, "my baby is getting so big," with a few tear-drop emojis for good measure. She was also seen out and about in LA the other day, grabbing snacks and visiting a friend during the pandemic.

Kylie has been helping in the fight against COVID-19 by not only producing hand sanitizer in partnership with beauty company Coty, but also donating $1 million to purchase more masks at a local Los Angeles hospital.

She's still the youngest self-made billionaire according to Forbes.