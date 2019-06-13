With the recent messiness between her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, resurfacing, and Khloe taking to social media to address the matter, Kylie seems to be minding her own business and staying away from the drama in Palm Springs. The "self made billionaire" took to Instagram to share with her fans two different pics showcasing the process of a painting she made.

Wearing an oversized sun hat inscribed with the words "Palm Springs," and a pink thong, Kylie's subject - which is more likely than not, herself - is seen lounging by the pool with a bubbly glass of champagne, overlooking green fields, hills, and even a rainbow. Seeing as Kylie is pretty talented with makeup, it's no surprise that the youngest of the Kardashian sister is able to boast some skills with a paintbrush.

Via KylieJenner Instagram Story

After a weekend partying in celebration of her (new) best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday, as well as a reported exchange with (ex) best friend Jordyn Woods in the club in which they were celebrating said mutual friend's birthday, it's no surprise that the young celebrity needed some time to herself to unwind. Seeing as she's managed to birth two successful business already, maybe we'll one day be able to look back at this moment as the first hint at a third to come.

What do you guys think of her skills?