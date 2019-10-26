While the status of Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott is still unknown she's managed to pull it out of the limelight with her Rise and Shine trend that's given Tik Tok the most streams ever - one billion. The 22-year-old has cashed in on the sudden singing fame sine releasing merchandise on her website, selling hoodies for a cool $65.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The mother of one has taken a moment to reflect on something other than her now-famous three singing words since posting an image on Instagram that shows love to her days of being pregnant with little Stormi Webster. The image sees Kylie in undies and a crop top, staring down at her belly.

"I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing," she captioned the image.

When reports first hit that Travis and Kylie broke up, it was suggested that the "Highest In The Room" rapper cheated on his baby mama but he quickly denied such rumours. "It's really affecting when u see false thing said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," he said.