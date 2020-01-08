Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi, may have been the best kept secret of the previous decade. Though there was plenty of speculation and a few pieces of potential evidence circulating at the time, Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy during those nine months at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018 under wraps pretty well. Considering the high profile status of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, not to mention the professional obligations they have to share practically every detail of their lives, Kylie's success at hiding her pregnancy was pretty impressive. When she and baby daddy, Travis Scott, finally revealed the birth of their child with their heartwarming,"To Our Daughter" video, the world was shook that the rumours turned out to be true all along.

Kylie gave us all a reminder of that wild ride on Tuesday when she shared a throwback photo of herself from back when she was pregnant with Stormi. The famous baby's second birthday is coming up in a few weeks, which has Kylie reflecting on the days when Stormi was just a bun in the oven.

"Throwback🤰🏻pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..🖤 #stormi," Kylie wrote in the caption of the belly-baring photo. Many of Kylie's friends and family members flooded the comments with love, some even insisting that she go for round two.