Kylie Jenner has decided to go after a company called Business Moves Consulting for filing to trademark "Stormi Couture" in an alleged attempt to capitalize off Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi's famous name. According to court documents, Business Moves filed the trademark only one month after Stormi Webster, Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott, was born on February 1st, 2018. Initially, Business Moves actually took legal action against Kylie for her own Stormi-related trademarks due to the potential confusion it might cause consumers. Now, however, Kylie is firing back by requesting that the trademark office cancel Business Moves' "Stormi Couture" trademark, claiming that the company's application was fraudulent and that they were only seeking to obtain it in order to profit off her baby girl's name.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Kylie explains that Stormi has "achieved fame in her own right," from her "StormiWorld" birthday parties and "hugely popular" cosmetic line. "The Stormi name is well known, and uniquely and unmistakably is associated with Stormi Webster," she stated in these legal documents. Kylie also points out that this is not the first time this company has attempted to trademark terms with celebrity children's names. Back in 2018, DJ Khaled sued Business Moves Consulting for trademarking "Asahd Couture," and allegedly attempting to use his eldest son Asahd's name to make money.

