Kylie Jenner quickly capitalized off her viral "Rise & Shine" moment when the reality star and businesswoman sang the phrase to her one-year-old daughter Stormi in a vlog. As memes took off, Jenner would set up an online store and move forward with trademarking the phrase. This trademark move was soon plagued however with reports that Jenner leveraged the filing to send a cease and desist to the CASED clothing company that has allegedly been using the phrase since 2017.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have the money to fight something like that & she has enough cash to take us down," reads an alleged quote on social media microblog East Coast Renaissance.

Jenner would soon reply to the now-viral tweet, declaring it to be "Lies lies lies."

"Guys, please don’t believe everything you read," she continued in a separate tweet. "I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago."

CASED Clothing also took to social media to deny allegations of a cease and desist, adding that they have never received letters of the sort from Jenner or her team.

'We are unsure where this all started and we do not want to be involved," writes CASED.