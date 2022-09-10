Even with all the drama that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been faced with over the years, one of the most intense moments aired on their reality show has always been when eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian pulled her first son, Mason Dash Disick, out of herself while giving birth.

As it turns out, she's not the only sibling to endure such a wild birthing experience. While sitting down with James Corden and her mother, Kris Jenner, on The Late Late Show earlier this week, youngest sister Kylie revealed to the host and those watching at home that it was her own mom who helped deliver her oldest child, Stormi Webster.

Initially, Corden seemed shocked, as if Kris had no choice but to deliver her daughter's baby as they couldn't make it to the hospital, but the duo explained that the mother of six was all scrubbed up and ready for the big moment with medical professionals by her side.

"I was scrubbed up, I was sterilized, and I pulled that baby out of my child!" the 66-year-old said with a huge smile before Kylie revealed that with her most recent delivery, the family matriarch played the role of the videographer, capturing all her best angles during the birth of the makeup mogul and Travis Scott's son.





Elsewhere in the same interview, the 24-year-old confirmed that she and her rapper beau still haven't landed on a name for their infant son. Currently, he still legally goes by Wolf Webster, though the couple has been trying out several different monikers until they eventually agree on one.

Check out the full interview below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

