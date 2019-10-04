As we all know, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are going through something that has caused them to break up. We can't say for sure if it's temporary or permanent but Kylie has made it very clear that she's not jumping back to her ex Tyga after the Internet made it seem such was the case. When news broke of their relationship status, Travis posted a cryptic post to Instagram and now Kylie has come through with an Instagram Story share of her own that's seemingly related to everything that's going down.

Summer Walker, the Atlanta-bred singer who's music is all about protesting against the mind games men play, was what Kylie was vibing out to recently and the 22-year-old shared a clip of her singing along to Summer's latest tune "Stretch You Out." The clip Kylie posted with an interesting choice as you see her singing the following verse:

What you on your last breath, your last sweat, your last dime?

Out of your fucking mind

Can't you see I'm fucking trying?

You want pussy six times a week

And you never wanna clean up

If that's not saying something about her and Travis' situation then we're lost.