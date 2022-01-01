Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year’s Eve by sharing a new maternity photo on Instagram and reflecting on "the blessings" and "heartaches" that the past year brought.

"As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Love you my precious girl you are an Angel," commented Kris Jenner.

Jenner announced that she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child back in September. The couple's first daughter, Stormi, was born in February 2018.

A source for E! News recently said that Stormi is looking forward to have a sibling: "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited."

Jenner also celebrated the holiday by welcoming Scott back to Instagram. The rapper had taken a break in the wake of the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld Festival, in 2021.

Check out Kylie's newest post on Instagram here.

[Via]