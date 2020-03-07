Kylie Jenner is considered a world-class beauty by millions around the globe. Her looks have helped launch her beauty line, which is very successful. So Jenner probably isn't used to people pointing out her flaws. When the gorgeous businesswoman posted beach photos of herself with her sister Kendall and Anastasia Karanikolaou, the last thing she expected was that people would start making fun of her toes. The internet takes no prisoners, and the ruthless trolling of her feet began.

After seeing the jokes about her toes online, Kylie hopped on social media to clear the air. "OK, so everyone wants to come for my fucking toes," she states in a video that focuses on her feet. "By the way I have cute ass feet," she continues. "And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal." Kylie then tries to flex her toes, showing off the inability of her once injured toe to follow along. Just as you're thinking about how strange this video is, Kylie chips in with, "This is a weird-ass video." Check out the clip below.