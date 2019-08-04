Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and when it comes to her lifestyle, it's clear that she isn't scared to hide that very fact from all of us. Sometimes it can be quite jarring to see the rich and famous and how wealthy they are compared to us. In some respects, it keeps us humble while also striving to achieve bigger and better things for ourselves. Jenner on the other hand, already has the world at her fingertips and when she turns 22 years old on Saturday, August 10th, she plans on celebrating in a way that can only be done if you're one of the most affluent people in the world.

According to TMZ, Jenner plans to set sail on a 300-foot Yacht called "Tranquility." As it turns out, this Yacht actually costs $250 million and if you're renting it, it costs $1.2 million a week. That's a huge asking price but if you're as rich as Kylie, it's pocket change.

The features of the yacht are pretty impressive and will definitely help accommodate everyone she plans on having. We all know that the Kardashian clan is huge so expect a ton of people to be there as Jenner celebrates a huge milestone in her life.

Maybe in the future, she will be buying a yacht of her own.