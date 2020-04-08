Earlier this morning, we reported on Forbes' big Billionaires list, which ranks 200 of the richest people on the planet, starting with Jeff Bezos with a $113 billion fortune. However, Forbes released a second list dedicated to the youngest billionaires. Their wealth might not be quite as vast as someone like Bezos and Bill Gates, but it's impressive nonetheless, especially considering the age of some of these self-made (as Forbes refers to it) billionaires-- among them, the highly controversial Kylie Jenner.

When Kylie Jenner was first flouted by Forbes' as the youngest 'self-made billionaire' there was a severe backlash, as people argued that Kylie wasn't exactly self-made-- she was born into a family that afforded her certain advantages, which in turn, allowed her to build an immense brand and fortune. Nonetheless Forbes stood by their labeling, and now Kylie is crowned the youngest billionaire, again.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

This year, Jenner, age 22, is listed with a worth of $1 billion thanks to her businesses Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Forbes reports that, out of 2,095 billionaires in the world, only 10 of them are 30 or younger. Kylie is among this elite group, with the group averaging out to $15.9 billion in total net worth.

As far as Jenner goes, she cemented her spot in this list even further when she sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to City Inc. for $600 million. This deal valued her business at $1.29 billion.

Jenner is among only three 'self-made' billionaires on this list as well-- alongside Snap CEO, Evan Spiegel and John Collision of start-up Stripe. The rest of the youngest billionaires on the list are heirs.

Kylie, with her $1 billion net worth, tops the list of youngest billionaires at #1.

