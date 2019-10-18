With rumors that surgery may be needed on his knee, it seems that Travis Scott has been recovering at Kylie Jenner's house in Calabasas. The former couple recently announced their split the week that Travis released his "Highest in the Room" single, a move that many claim was just a stunt to help sell records. The conspiracy was bolstered by the track's often forlorn lyrics that were breakup-driven.

As Kylie finds herself once again going viral, this time over her "Rise & Shine" three-word tune that captured the world's attention, TMZ reports she also has been spending much of her free time with Travis and their daughter, Stormi Webster. The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly wants the trio to become one big happy family once again, and fans may see that happen sooner than later considering the family-friendly holidays are creeping upon us.

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner took a break from worrying about her daughter's love life in order to capitalize on her recent viral moment. Within 24 hours of "Rise & Shine" being used as multiple memes—and remixed into a dance song—Kylie is already selling apparel inspired by the brief clip. When it comes to making a dollar, the KJWs have perfected milking a moment for profit. Check it out below.