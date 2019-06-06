Just yesterday, we reported that the eldest of the Kardashian Klan, Kourtney, celebrated Eid with sister Khloe's ex, French Montanna, by cooking him a Moroccan-style dinner. Now, it seems like the pattern of a Kardashian hanging out with one of her famed sister's exes continues, with Kylie seen in the same club as not 1, not 2, but 3 of her sisters' exes.

Kylie was seen was hanging out inside Delilah nightclub well after midnight early this morning, when NBA stars Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons happened to roll in, shortly before 2 AM (almost at closing time). They didn't stay for too long, with Simmons (who only recently broke things of with Kylie's older supermodel sister, Kendall) fleeing the scene 5 minutes after his arrival - possibly at the site of Kylie. Kylie and Tristan followed suit and took off a few minutes after too - separately, mind you. As an added bonus, French Montana was at the club too, but left right before Simmons and Thompson arrived.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

It's unclear whether Kylie had any interaction with Kendall and Khloe's ex-boyfriends, but as they say: "Hollywood's a one-horse town." It's safe to say any sort of conversation had between Thompson and Kylie would have been awkward, to say the least, as the basketball player's notorious cheating shenanigans caused not only his breakup with his baby mama Khloe, but also a rift between Kylie and ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, whom Kylie admitted "fucked up" with her involvement in the famed Tristan Thompson X Jordyn Woods scandal.