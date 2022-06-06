From 2014 to 2016, Kylie Jenner found herself quickly rising amongst the ranks of her sisters after dubbing herself "King Kylie" and letting her creativity overflow on websites like Tumblr and Instagram, where she curated online images and shared some of her own to create the aesthetic of her dreams that inspired fans all over the world.

Around the same time was when she launched Kylie Cosmetics, which has been a major part of her life for the past eight years, and has grown and evolved into other brands like Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Swim.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For a while, it felt as though "King Kylie" had become a thing of the past (especially as she stepped into her new role as a mother of two), but the 24-year-old's recent posts on Instagram have her hundreds of millions of followers speculating that her alter ego may be making a long-awaited return.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a series of uploads that saw her and Victoria Villarroel take a trip "to Mars" as they headed to the lake for a day of fun in the sun. For those photos, she donned a silver scoop-neck swimsuit that certainly caught our attention, although not as much as the one she posted today.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

"Free the nipple," the reality star wrote in the caption of her Monday afternoon upload, wearing a $325 Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova "naked bikini," which she proudly flaunted for the camera, along with some rings she frequently rocked back in the day.

See more photos from Kylie Jenner's latest IG uploads below, and check out the swimsuits she rocked while on vacation with Travis Scott and their two kids here.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram

[Via]