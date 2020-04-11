Once upon a time, Kanye West was actually making shoes with Nike as opposed to Adidas. Eventually, Kanye felt as though Nike was stifling his creativity so he decided to take his talents to the three stripes where he has created an empire with his Yeezy brand. Despite this, his efforts with Nike are regarded as the true Yeezy sneaker classics. While the first silhouette was okay, it was the Nike Air Yeezy 2 that really had sneakerheads excited.

One of the colorways that are heavily regarded as iconic is the "Pure Platinum" model that now goes for thousands of dollars on websites like StockX. This incredibly rare shoe has found its way into the hands of West's sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner. Jenner recently took to Instagram where she flexed her "Pure Platinum" Nike Air Yeezy 2s and simply put, we're jealous.

Jenner has shown quite an appreciation for sneakers since her on-again, off-again relationship with artist Travis Scott. Scott has his very own collaborations with Nike so you know that in the Jenner household, it's checks over stripes.

For diehard sneakerheads, the Nike Air Yeezy 2 remains a grail for many so seeing Jenner with such easy access to the shoe can be maddening. Regardless, such is life in the world of exclusive sneakers.