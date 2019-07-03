When the majority of us are seeking retail therapy, we head to the mall to cop a new t-shirt or something else that won't set us back too badly. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is out here collecting Rolls-Royce whips. The billionaire reality star has been adding onto her collection of supercars for years and this week, she showed off the latest addition to her garage, letting her millions of followers peep the new Rolls-Royce Phantom that she got delivered from a Calabasas luxury shop.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We've been around to witness Kylie Jenner flexing her expensive whips on social media for years. She's shown off an impressive fleet of vehicles, including custom G-Wagons, sports cars, and Rolls-Royce sedans. Her latest pick-up and the newest addition to her family is a stunning RR Phantom, complete with stars on the roof and more add-on specs. She took to her Instagram story to show off the new whip, which retails for approximately $450K, including the custom scarlet interior that she picked out.

The owner of a make-up empire, Kylie Jenner quickly became one of the most financially successful members of her family. The 21-year-old is still growing too, making smart decisions that will impact her family positively for the future. It's not like this purchase will set her back at all either. Take a look at her new car below.

