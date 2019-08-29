Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott partied hard after the Netflix premiere of Travis' documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly that took place in Santan Monica earlier this week. The couple graced the brown carpet with their 18-month old daughter by their side and posed for a string of images in light of Travis' special day. Once the sun went down and Stormi Webster went to sleep, mom and dad went out to party and a new video that's surfaced online sees Kylie shotgunning what appears to be cannabis smoke from Travis' mouth - peep the video here.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

While there's been some negative backlash from people thinking Kylie and Travis do this kind of thing on the regular with their daughter around, a far more logical group of people are here with questions about Kylie's smoke habits and even want to get in on it with the billionaire.

"Knowing that KylieJenner smokes as much weed as Travis Scott but not publicly showing it is so iconic," one user wrote, while another added, "I hope kylie jenner smokes blunts w travis."

Peep more reactions below sound off in the comments.