Kylie Jenner is facing criticism for allegedly Blackfishing after one of her latest Instagram story posts, in which she shows off her baby bump. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has faced similar accusations in the past.

Blackfishing refers to a white person who presents themselves as if they were Black or mixed race.

The Instagram post in question shows Jenner listening to Don Toliver's "Smoke," featuring HVN and SoFaygo.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

On Twitter, users shared the post and joked about how dark Jenner's skin appears.

"I recognize Fenty 420 anywhere!!!" one poster wrote.

Earlier this month, singer Jesy Nelson faced similar accusations and was compared to Jenner by Nicki Minaj.

"Black people get on this sh*t every day and praise Kylie Jenner and Kim and all the girls in their family," Nicki said during an Instagram Live stream. "And if you pull up a before and after of Kylie, her shade is probably like 20 shades darker from how she looked as a kid. She has bigger lips now. She hangs out with black people. Is she blackfishing? No."

She clarified that she doesn't mean to attack Jenner: "I still commend her and compliment her and tell her 'You that b*tch.'

[Via]