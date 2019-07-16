When Keeping Up with the Kardashians first aired, Kylie Jenner was just 10-years-old. She's used reality television as a gateway to help build her empire, and because her family has built their businesses off of being famous, the 21-year-old has kept up with the demand to live her life out loud for her fans by sharing as much as possible on television and social media.

Earlier this year there were rumors that Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, was cheating on her. After that scandal dissipated, the drama involving Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, and Jordyn Woods came to light. That doesn't even include the controversy over whether or not she's truly a "self-made" billionaire and the social media backlash that assertion created. At every turn, the public can't avoid the Kardashian-Jenner crew, and in an Instagram post, Kylie wanted her 140 million followers to know that she's just a person who is facing her own struggles and trying to navigate life the best she can.

"I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," she wrote. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny."

Of course, Kylie's sisters shared their support. "Amen sweet sister!!!! I am proud of you always 😘," said Khloe, while Kourtney wrote, "I am proud of you ✨ let it out."