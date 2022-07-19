Though most of the headlines surrounding Kylie Jenner as of late have been positive ones about her family with Travis Scott, this past weekend, the beauty mogul was faced with some major criticism online over what some have deemed extravagant use of her private jet.

As per Page Six, the mother of two was exposed by the Twitter account @CelebJets, which frequently maps out the flying plans of the biggest stars. Last Tuesday, Jenner reportedly flew from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys in the same state, and according to the account's calculations, the estimated flight time was just a few minutes as opposed to a road trip that would take several hours.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A few minutes on a plane to get to your destination does sound like a pretty sweet deal, though it was later clarified that the reality star's actual flight time was 35 minutes there and approximately 12 minutes on the way back.

It's been noted that @CelebJets will usually list the pounds of jet fuel used, the cost of said fuel, and the amount of CO2 emissions, though this brief trip didn't warrant the same kind of information.

As is customary on Twitter, users came across the posts about Jenner's quick jaunt and were quick to rip her apart. "Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights," one person vented.

"Every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind-numbingly angry," another added.

Funnily enough, the 24-year-old flexed her and her boyfriend's private jets on Instagram last week, and the comment section has since been littered with replies of similar angry sentiments – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

