In luxury that she can certainly afford, Kylie Jenner is balling out of control in the Bahamas. The young billionaire cosmetics mogul is on an island vacation that many people can only enjoy in their wildest dreams. The 22-year-old is currently in the Caribbean with her daughter Stormi, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, and a few of her other friends as they toast to the finer things in life.

According to TMZ, the crew is staying at Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island. The beaches reportedly have pink sand and the seclusion makes for a worry-free time in the sun—and the property's specs aren't half bad, either. "The brand new, 6-bedroom estate comes fully staffed and it's decked out with a swimming pool, massive verandas offering stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and a lush tropical garden surrounding the property for total privacy," TMZ reports.

Over in the main house, guests can expect to climb the twin staircases that reportedly lead up to "second-story veranda, which includes a cozy lounge and elegant open-air dining table." The guesthouses are just as divine as they feature private entrances and terraces as not to disturb neighbors on the property—or to just sneak around without being seen. Check out a few hot shots from Kylie Jenner's palatial vacation below.