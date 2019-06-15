New reports by Bossip allege that Kylie Jenner may have called off her engagement to long-time beau, Travis Scott, and so for personal reasons. According to the aforementioned news outlet, the couple was rumored to be engaged after Jenner was spotted sporting a giant diamond ring on her hand. Though, whether or not the couple would make it down the aisle remains undetermined. We previously reported on Travis Scott allegedly stepping out on Kylie Jenner. The former accusation even called for the rapper to delete his Instagram. However, upon the rapper's birthday, it looked as though the couple had patched things up and were happily co-parenting their daughter Stormi.

Yet an insider source now informs that the relationship between Jenner and Scott has been rocky for some time now. And as such, Kylie Jenner is reportedly having doubts about becoming Mrs. Astroworld. “Kylie isn’t even sure that she wants to spend the rest of her life with him anymore. She feels like she hasn’t gotten to experience men to know that he is the one she wants to be with forever," shared the source. Yikes! Is this the end for the couple? “Kylie is very aware of how her money would affect their marriage. She doesn’t want to have the conversation with Travis about a prenup, or anything like that," added the insider, in the event that they do go down the aisle.

We expect more details on this in the future.

