For the past few weeks, Kylie Jenner was catching all kinds of heat for her Kylie Skin debut since people called her out for not being authentically vegan, using a filter in her tutorials and selling a walnut scrub - something that's big no-no. More recently, Kylie threw a birthday party for her friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and now people are coming at her again since it's the theme is based on The Handmaiden Tale.

While Kylie seems all kinds of happy in the clips she posted on Instagram, people were quick to remind her that the show touches on rape and oppression of women. "I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale.....so.....who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction?? WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER."

Kylie has yet to respond to the backlash, something we think she'll opt out of doing. Peep more reactions below in the meantime.