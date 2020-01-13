Did I think I was going to be starting out my Monday morning by stitching together photos of Kylie Jenner and Moneybagg Yo? No, but I embrace the unexpected. Mind you, there's nothing too surprising about Kylie posting on social media with some hot new hip hop playing in the background. There have been several cases of her offering seemingly free promo to rappers. Whether she's paid or not, you can be assured that a sizable faction of her 157 million Instagram followers are going to take interest in whatever song she's jamming to and head over to their preferred streaming service to save it.

Most recently, these followers were just put on to Moneybagg Yo's single, "U Played", which features Lil Baby and is produced by Tay Keith. In an Instagram story, Kylie is seen bumping Moneybagg as she rides around with friends. The video was taken the same evening that Kylie went to a Rosalía concert and flaunted her love affair with the Spanish singer backstage.

"U Played" appears on Moneybagg's new project that dropped this past Friday, entitled Time Served. The project came as a surprise, as Moneybagg's new boo, Ari Fletcher, announced it just a few days before its release. Things have been heating up quickly for the couple, as Moneybagg has already vowed to stand by Ari forever.