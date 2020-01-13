Kylie Jenner's billionaire status means the 22-year-old is more privy to luxurious things than most 22-year-olds out there. The makeup mogul and reality star has previously boasted some of her most expensive accessories - as well as her one-year-old daughter's - and when little Stormi was gifted a life-size dollhouse for Christmas, Kylie's status quo was made even more clear.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

One of Kylie's latest uploads to Instagram sees her posing in her parking lot that's home to her luxurious car collection. The images sees her sporting a causal look while her $1.4M Ferrari LaFerrari is parked in the back. The ride was a push present from her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The other car from Travis seen in the images is a vintage Rolls Royce. Her $450K Rolls Royce Phantom, $127K Mercedes G-Wagon and a $325k Rolls Royce Cullinan is also parked up nicely. In total, her cars are estimated to be worth around $14 million.

"There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth," she said of her billionaire title after pulling in some flack. "Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that."