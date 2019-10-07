Last Wednesday, it was reported that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner would be taking a break. As if the Internet wasn't in enough of a frenzy over the breakup news, that evening, Jenner was spotted at the same location as her former-boo Tyga. After giving the world some time to speculate about a quick rebound, Jenner clarified that she just happened to be dropping a friend off at the hotel and had not arranged to meet Tyga.

While it's already hard to ever know what to believe in these situations, Jenner is now making us even more suspicious that she may have lied when claiming that nothing was happening between her and Tyga. On Saturday night, she was spotted AT THE SAME CLUB as the "Taste" rapper! TMZ reported Jenner pulled up to The Hyde Lounge on a party bus along with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. They stepped into the Sunset Strip club around 1 AM, Tyga already having been inside. Tyga left around 2 AM, leaving about an hour of overlap when both Kylie and Tyga were in the club. While no reports have been shared of any interaction between them in the club, it's hard to know whether this incident is merely a coincidence. If something is going on between the two, it would make sense of Tyga's cryptic post that may have insinuated that Kylie was lying about the nature of their relationship.

It appears another reunion of exes occurred at The Hyde because Khloe's former boyfriend, Lamar Odom was there. However, Odom was there with his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, so no need to question whether anything went down with Khloe.