The latest rumours online have been targeted toward Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who – according to gossip – are believed to be getting married sometime in the near future.

As Page Six notes, the gossip began to swirl after the youngest member of reality TV's most controversial family stepped out wearing white for a dinner date with her siblings at Craig's earlier this week, suspecting that perhaps they were hosting some sort of bridal shower.

Not long after, online sleuths uncovered a wedding registry under the names "Cactus Jack" (Scott's record label) and "Mother Goose" (presumed to be Jenner) with a set ceremony date of December 10, 2022.

It's worth noting that the registry list contains some seriously lavish items that a billionaire would likely ask for, including a Daum Crystal Jardin du Cactus sculpture, costing more than $36K.

Despite all the evidence, though, an inside closer to the Kylie Skin founder told Page Six exclusively that the registry doesn't belong to Jenner and Scott, and at the same time, also confirmed that the Kardashian family dinner at Craig's "was not a bridal shower."

On top of the sources' confirmation, big sister Kourtney K also addressed the rapidly turning rumour mill earlier this week, shutting down speculation that her eldest son, Mason Disick, has been spreading information about their family online.

"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," the Poosh founder wrote earlier this week.

"After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly: That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

Though they're reportedly not exchanging vows anytime soon, the happy couple has been sharing a lot more of their romance with the world lately – read about their recent antics here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

