On Saturday, Kylie Jenner linked up with her ex and daughter Stormi’s father Travis Scott for a trip to Laguna Beach.

Due to the current spread of COVID-19, they all wore face masks for protection. Stormi’s mask was decorated with a Takashi Murakami daisy-print design.

Over 392 thousand confirmed cases and 7,710 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in California as of today. On June 18, California Governor Gavin Newsom mandated that cloth masks or face coverings be worn on all public outings.

Along with her black mask, Kylie wore a nineties vintage Jean Paul Gaultier graphic-print midi-dress to their beach trip.

The reality star accessorized her dress with a Chanel purse and white Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. She took to Instagram to post a picture of Stormi in Nike sneakers and a T-shirt from Scott's virtual Fortnite concert Astronomical.

Kylie and the 28-year-old seven-time Grammy nominee have reportedly been taking a break from their romantic relationship since September, but clearly they've been co-parenting like champs and remain on good terms.

Kylie has been in the media lately surrounding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting that took place after the two were seen together and ended with Torey Lanez’ arrest.

