Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have remained relatively low-key in recent weeks, as they handle the aftermath of Travis' Astroworld tragedy. Scott has enlisted legal services for the dozens of lawsuits levied against him, and he has made attempts to give back to the victims.

Throughout this catastrophe, the couple, who announced they were in an open relationship in May, has been preparing for the birth of their second child.

In September, Kylie announced her pregnancy, as the doctor told her the child was a few days away from a heartbeat. Since that was 12 weeks ago, and heartbeats typically happen within the first 5-6 weeks of a pregnancy, Kylie likely around halfway through the pregnancy.

Sources from E! News says that Kylie has been laying low recently, getting her life in order before the baby comes: "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

Kylie and Travis' first child Stormi, who will turn four years old in February, is said to be engaged with the pregnancy, joyfully anticipating her new brother or sister: "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited."

As for the father, Travis Scott has been helpful during this rough time for him, as a new child should be a shining light in a dark era of his life: "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

Kylie and Travis do not have a name for the baby yet, and they have not announced an expected date for the child to be born.

[Via]