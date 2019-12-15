Those who follow the extravagant life of Kylie Jenner know that she goes all out for the holidays. You may have noticed her thematic table arrangement for Thanksgiving this year when we were left questioning why there was a seating card set for Beyonce. Turns out the 22-year-old makeup mogul is just as keen about Christmas as she is abut Thanksgiving. While she doesn't update her YouTube vlog that regularly, Jenner just shared a new video titled "Taking The Kylie Truck to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission".

As you could surmise from this title, Jenner takes her truck - which is usually reserved for distribution of her makeup and skin products - to the San Fernando shelter to give out meals and gifts. Her and her mother, Kris Jenner, handed out Health Nut sandwiches from the truck before heading inside to interact with the kids and spread some more holiday cheer.

After this, Kylie went home to her own kid, Stormi, who was ecstatic see her mother return. While we get glimpses of Stormi's growth on Instagram, this vlog shows just how talkative and stable on her feet the 1-year-old is now. Stormi runs to greet her mother at the door before showing her the drawings she did in her absence. Kylie then takes her and Travis Scott's daughter along as she displays all the elaborate Christmas decorations scattered across her Calabasas mansion. She may have one too many Santa statues.