If you don't listen to Rosalía, you're missing out on great music and, if you don't follow her on Instagram, you're missing out on great content. The Barcelona-bred singer's feed is filled with her killer outfits and photos of her slaying performances. It mostly consists of solo shots, but a fellow baddie joined her in her latest post: Kylie Jenner.

Jenner watched Rosalía perform on Saturday night at Los Angeles' Staples Center. Rosalía was on the bill for Mega 96.3's "Calibash", which featured other Spanish artists like Anuel AA, Bad Bunny and Karol G. Jenner posted videos of Rosalía's set with captions that referred to her as "my baby", "my wife" and declared that "she's taken".

Rosalía clarified that the love is mutual by sharing a photo of her entwined with Jenner on a couch. She detailed their relationship status by captioning the post, "I said yesssss [wedding ring emoji]." Rosalía and Jenner were first seen linking up when they shared pics of themselves enjoying mimosas together back in December.

Rosalía also has ties to Jenner's supposed ex, Travis Scott. She featured on the remix of Travis' "Highest In The Room", which appeared on his record label's new compilation project, JACKBOYS.