The Kardashian-Jenner family and associates love to flaunt their wealth, oftentimes to social media's disapproval. Kylie Jenner, although later disproven, allegedly became a billionaire early last year, while older sister Kim K and ex Kanye West both individually have acquired billion-dollar-plus fortunes. Announcing the news during the COVID-19 pandemic, many viewed the family's braggadocious as insensitive. The youngest Jenner has just sparked outrage across social media after she tone-deafly requested her fans to donate to a crowdfunded to pay for her friend's emergency surgery despite only donating just $5,000 herself.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jenner, who apparently makes $1.2 million per Instagram post and upwards of $450,000 daily, drew widespread gasps from humble internet scroller who were in disbelief after she took to Instagram to ask followers to help raise money for Samuel Rauda's $60,000 treatment. Rauda was propelled from a moving vehicle and suffered internal bleeding requiring eight brain surgeries after hitting his head on the pavement.

A GoFundMe page was subsequently set up her Rauda's family to help pay for the medical costs of the 26-year-old make-up artist, whose clients include Jenner and her mother, Chrissy Teigen, and Khloe Kardashian.

Undergoing surgery on March 14, Jenner shared a picture of Rauda a few days later telling her followers, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ GoFundMe.”

While she certainly meant for it to be a kind gesture, social media users instantly questioned why, considering Jenner is a billionaire and would easily spend the amount of the total surgery on a Birkin bag, would not just donate the full amount. Simply put by one Twitter user, "Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and her makeup artist friend got into a car accident and needed $60,000 so she started a gofundme and only donated $5,000."

Check out some more outrage and let us know down in the comments your take.

[via]