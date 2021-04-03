A man has been harassing the Jenners and he's come dangerously too close for comfort. On Thursday (April 1), a 27-year-old man named Shaquan King was hit with a temporary restraining order by Kendall Jenner following a frightening incident where he broke into her property. According to TMZ, King was savvy enough to gain access to Kendall's Beverly Hills home last Sunday (March 28) morning. He reportedly made noise and banged on windows, took off his clothing, and attempted to get into her swimming pool area. Jenner's security was finally able to subdue the intruder and later, King was arrested for trespassing.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

Here's where things get strange: TMZ claimed that earlier this week on Tuesday (March 30), King was in trouble with the law for creeping around Kylie Jenner's property. He somehow accessed her gated community but was arrested for felony stalking and it seems that he wasted no time in making his way to Kendall's home.

The District Attorney was able to put a rush on a warrant due to King's most recent adventures, so he was arrested once again on Friday (April 2) "on [two] trespassing charges, plus a count of disorderly conduct." This makes for the third time he was taken into custody this week alone. It's unclear if this is the same person with who Kylie had an issue with in December 2020.

