A clip of Kylie and Kendall Jenner admitting to not knowing what the word "frugal" means is going viral on social media. The video was taken from a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

When asked which of the Kardashians is "the most frugal of the bunch," Kendall confessed, "I don't know what that means." While Kylie didn't directly admit to not knowing the meaning of the word, she can be seen looking around for help.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"You care about the cost, like money," Kourtney said.

"Oh yeah, I'm cheap," Kendall said.

Kylie reportedly has a fortune of $900 million, while Kendall boasts a net worth of around $45 million.

The interview comes ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians, a new series following the family which is set to premiere on Hulu. The first episode, "Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground," will debut on April 14.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kim Kardashian reflected on her romantic relationship with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Khloe also praised the comedian: “Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate. He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh, and who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Check out the family's interview with Access Hollywood below.

